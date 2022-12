MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico is reviewing quotas on certain products to help keep prices down, Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with inflation.

"We're looking to open trade ... we're going to review compensatory quotas," she told reporters.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon











