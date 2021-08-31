Americas
Mexico says could recover U.S. air safety rating in first half of 2022
MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico could recover its Category 1 air safety rating with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the first half of 2022, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
Mexico has been working with FAA experts to get back its rating after the U.S. agency downgraded the country to a Category 2, the lowest level, in May.
