Mexico says could recover U.S. air safety rating in first half of 2022

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he meets with members of the Venezuelan government and the opposition, to seek consensus on how to overcome the economic and social crises gripping Venezuela, in Mexico City, Mexico August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico could recover its Category 1 air safety rating with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the first half of 2022, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Mexico has been working with FAA experts to get back its rating after the U.S. agency downgraded the country to a Category 2, the lowest level, in May.

Reporting by Raul Cortes and Cassandra Garrison Editing by Dave Graham

