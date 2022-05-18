Mexico says ready to host talks between Venezuela govt and opposition

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he attends a news conference with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson after a private meeting where they discussed the urgent need for bilateral actions to prevent the production and trafficking of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, in Tijuana, Mexico May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexico is "ready and willing" to host talks between the Venezuelan government and its opposition, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Wednesday.

U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition were expected to resume talks as Washington began easing some sanctions to smooth the way for negotiations. read more

Reporting by Kylie Madry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.