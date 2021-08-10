Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico says to receive up to 8.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.

1 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the U.S. government will in the coming weeks send Mexico 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna, as well as up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Raul Cortes Fernandez Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · August 9, 2021 · 10:08 PM UTCThe Facebook group that staged first in Cuba's wave of protests

"Tired of having no electricity?" read a post in a Facebook group for residents of the small Cuban town of San Antonio de los Banos on July 10. "Fed up of having to listen to the impudence of a government that doesn't care about you?"

AmericasMexico's Lopez Obrador, Harris discuss migration, boosting Central American economies
AmericasBrazil unveils plan to deal with gov't legal debts, new welfare program
AmericasNicaragua recalls four LatAm ambassadors in tit-for-tat move
AmericasProtesters block roads across Guatemala, urging president to step down