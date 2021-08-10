Americas
Mexico says to receive up to 8.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.
MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the U.S. government will in the coming weeks send Mexico 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna, as well as up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
