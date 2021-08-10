Mexico says to receive up to 8.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the U.S. government will in the coming weeks send Mexico 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna, as well as up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Raul Cortes Fernandez Editing by Dave Graham

