Mexico says receives Canadian request for trade dispute consultation

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sent Mexico a request to initiate a dispute consultation under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact, the Mexican economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

