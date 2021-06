Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference about the results of the mid-term election, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico and the United States will sign an accord on development linked to immigration during a visit to Mexico this week of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference, and did not provide details of the accord.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.