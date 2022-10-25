Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

FILE PHOTO - Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program stand at the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge after being returned from the U.S. to Mexico to continue their asylum application, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.

Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants in national territory under the program "at this stage," the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks