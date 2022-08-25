Mexico says willing to resolve trade dispute with U.S.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the Presidential House in San Salvador, El Salvador May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was willing to resolve a trade dispute with the United States centering on his administration's energy policies.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he thought the U.S.-led demand for dispute settlement talks with Mexico should not have been launched. He said he believed the United States was also prepared to reach agreement.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Dave Graham

