Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he expects the United States to send Mexico around 5 million doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador told reporters that it was "probable" that the United States would make his country a loan of the 5 million doses while Mexico got its own production of AstraZeneca vaccines up and running.

