Mexico to submit complaint over failure to deliver COVAX vaccines

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Finland in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico will file a complaint over the failure to deliver the country vaccines against COVID-19 that were purchased under a U.N.-backed scheme, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the complaint would be submitted to the United Nations over the vaccines due to be delivered under the World Health Organization's COVAX plan. He said Mexico was owed $75 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.