Mexico Supreme Court strikes down law to put National Guard under Army control















MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unconstitutional the transfer of control over the country's civilian-led National Guard to the Army, a move which had sparked fears from critics and activists of increasing militarization of public security.

In a move backed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Congress last year passed a reform to put the Army in control of the National Guard.

The reform gave the Army operational, financial and administrative control of the National Guard, which had previously been under Mexico's security ministry.

The ruling passed with eight votes in favor and three against.

Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito











