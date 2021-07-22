Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico in talks to produce Italy's GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine

2 minute read

A researcher works inside a laboratory during the development of the Italian ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine, in this undated handout photo in Rome, Italy. REITHERA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they are in talks with Italian health authorities and Italian biotech firm ReiThera about the possibility of producing the GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico.

Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado traveled to Italy to speak with Francesco Vaia, director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and ReiThera executives to discuss the option of producing the vaccine in Mexico, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry reiterated Mexico's plan to participate in GRAd-COV2's Phase III trials, which will require 6,000 volunteers in the country, but did not specify a timeline.

Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost earlier this month when ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. read more

Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · July 21, 2021 · 10:32 PM UTCU.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Aug. 21 even as officials debate whether to require visitors to have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

AmericasBrazil's Bolsonaro plans ministerial reshuffle to please allies
AmericasColombia government sends $3.9 bln tax reform to congress amid renewed protests
AmericasHaiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
AmericasIntel raises to $600 mln planned Costa Rica chip plant investment

Intel Costa Rica said on Wednesday that it almost doubled a proposed investment in a micro chip plant in the Central American country to $600 million, and aims to triple the number of new jobs created over the coming months.