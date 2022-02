Employees of an assembly factory wait for a bus after receiving a booster shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program for people over 50 years, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico topped 5 million total confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data.

The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,027,870 and the death toll in the country rose to 307,493.

Reporting by Diego Ore; writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Sandra Maler

