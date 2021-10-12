Mexico, U.S. start consultations over auto content rules in trade pact

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States have started the process to request formal consultations on rules of origin for the auto sector within the USMCA trade pact, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Tuesday.

In August, Mexico sought formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules for autos.

