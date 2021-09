Ely Herrera, a health worker, injects a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program at Lear Corporation in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE.N) will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17, Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Friday.

Mexico is expanding its vaccine campaign to children with health issues that make them vulnerable to the virus.

