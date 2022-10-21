Mexico will propose expanding U.S. humanitarian access for Venezuelans















MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will propose to the United States expanding a program announced last week to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air.

"We are going to be asking that they give out more," he told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon











