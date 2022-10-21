Mexico will propose expanding U.S. humanitarian access for Venezuelans

Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the U.S. to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not yet crossed, queue to receive donated food near the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will propose to the United States expanding a program announced last week to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air.

"We are going to be asking that they give out more," he told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

