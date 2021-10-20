Americas
Mexico's Alfa reports third-quarter net profit of $120.7 mln
MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) on Wednesday reported a net profit of 2.49 billion pesos ($120.7 million) for the third quarter, versus a net profit of 3.77 billion pesos a year earlier.
Monterrey-based Alfa reported total sales of 79.55 billion pesos, versus sales of 67.57 billion from the same period last year.
($1= 20.642 pesos at end-September)
