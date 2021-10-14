Skip to main content

Mexico's Alpek aims to wipe out its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical company Alpek, one of the largest producers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the Americas, on Thursday said it will seek to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions from its global operations by 2050.

Alpek (ALPEKA.MX), a subsidiary of conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX), said it developed the goal after a 12-week review of its efforts around environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) targets.

Among its objectives, Alpek aims to boost recycling of PET bottles to 300,000 metric tons by 2025 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050, it said in a statement.

As well, the company said it would strive to reduce the number of worker accidents to zero, increase the diversity of its board members and more frequently review ESG metrics.

Alpek's full list of ESG targets can be found here: alpek.com/ESG/Targets

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Diego Ore; editing by Richard Pullin

