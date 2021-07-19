Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico's annual inflation likely slowed in first half of July

2 minute read

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation likely slowed in the first half of July, while remaining well above the central bank's official target, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 16 analysts showed inflation ticked down to 5.65% for the first two weeks of July, compared with 5.74% in the second half of June. (MXCPHI=ECI)

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets an inflation rate of 3% with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and below that level.

It raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points last month, putting it at 4.25%, saying the move was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations. read more

In the first 15 days of July, consumer prices likely increased by 0.28% compared with the previous two weeks, while an increase of 0.22% is expected for the core index, according to the survey. (MXCPIF=ECI), (MXCPIH=ECI)

The survey forecast a year-on-year core inflation rate of 4.55%. (MXCPIC=ECI)

The two-week increase in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was likely driven by higher prices of some staples, such as tortillas and liquefied petroleum gas.

Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish the inflation figures on Thursday.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City, additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 1:15 PM UTCCuba, gripped by unrest, battles highest COVID caseload in the Americas

Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, now has the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America. That has strained its healthcare sector and helped stoke rare protests that have roiled the Communist-run island.

AmericasA scandal cost Brazil billionaire bank CEO his job, but not control
AmericasCosta Rica seizes 4.3 tons of Colombian cocaine, 2nd-biggest bust in its history
AmericasEmboldened by protests, Cuban opposition websites pique government
AmericasHaiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week