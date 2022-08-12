1 minute read
Mexico's Attorney General's Office seeks to charge alleged owner of mine where miners were trapped
MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's Attorney General's Office said in a statement on Thursday that it requested a judicial hearing to charge the alleged owner of a mine where 10 miners were trapped earlier this month.
Reporting by Diego Ore
