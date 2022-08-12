Mexico's Attorney General's Office seeks to charge alleged owner of mine where miners were trapped

1 minute read

Workers participate in the rescue operation for miners trapped in a coal mine that collapsed in Sabinas, in Coahuila state, Mexico, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's Attorney General's Office said in a statement on Thursday that it requested a judicial hearing to charge the alleged owner of a mine where 10 miners were trapped earlier this month.

Reporting by Diego Ore

