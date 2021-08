People cross 20 de Noviembre Avenue as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Paola Garcia

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 22,711 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, pushing the total number of confirmed cases over 3 million.

Mexico also reported an additional 727 fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 246,203.

All told, Mexico has now registered 3,020,596 coronavirus infections, the ministry said.

Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Laura Gottesdiener

