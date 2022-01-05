Americas
Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 4 million
MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico registered 15,184 coronavirus cases and 130 more deaths on Tuesday, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall death toll to 299,711 and the total number of confirmed cases to 4,008,648.
Authorities have said the real number of cases and fatalities are likely significantly higher than the official tally.
Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener
