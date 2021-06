A woman visits a memorial dedicated to COVID-19 victims and other deaths in Mexico City, Mexico, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico reported 2,649 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 186 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing total cases to 2,432,280 and the death toll to 228,754, the Health Ministry said.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

