Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346

A woman visits a memorial dedicated to COVID-19 victims and other deaths in Mexico City, Mexico, April 25, 2021. Hundreds of candles, photographs, flowers and papers with messages have been placed in an area of the Basilica of Guadalupe as the outbreak continues. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 278 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,498,357 infections and 232,346 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

