Americas

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 236,240 as cases surge

Healthcare workers apply a rapid test to people at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,654,699 infections and 236,240 deaths.

The number of daily new infections has surged this past week to levels not seen since February.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. read more

