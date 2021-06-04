Mexico's foreign minister blasts OAS' Almagro over Bolivia stance

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference as Mexico will administer the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine shots it is getting from the United States to people from 18 to 40 years old along the Mexico-U.S. border region, with the aim of reopening the shared border by late June, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 4, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Mexico's foreign minister on Friday criticized the work of the head of the Organization of American States, adding to its earlier rebuke that the group should not intervene in Bolivia's internal affairs.

Mexico in March called out the Washington-based association of governments for "unilateral pronouncements" criticizing Bolivia for jailing a former president of the country on charges of fomenting a coup against longtime leader Evo Morales. read more

Morales in 2019 resigned under pressure from Bolivia's armed forces after a presidential election that the Organization of American States said was rigged in his favor.

Mexico had backed Morales, including granting asylum to him and his allies.

The OAS, led by Secretary-General Luis Almagro, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"The performance of the current OAS secretary-general, Mr. Almagro, has been one of the worst in history," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a regular news conference.

"He has acted, repeatedly, without consulting the member states. ... He acts as if he were autonomous."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said his country's foreign policy is guided by the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Critics argue he has departed from that position when dealing with fellow Latin American leftists like Morales.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.