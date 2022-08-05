Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star

Andrea Garcia Lopez, 71, nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, plays basketball during an exhibition game in San Esteban Atatlahuca, Oaxaca, Mexico August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

SAN ESTEBAN ATATLAHUCA, Mexico, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez.

Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.

In the video, Lopez, a local artisan with her gray hair platted in two long braids and sporting a long skirt, fakes out an opponent near the basket to make space for a shot which she expertly scores off the backboard.

Lopez says she hopes to keep playing for many years, even if her knee is starting to act up a bit.

Reporting by Jorge Luis Platas; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marla Dickerson

