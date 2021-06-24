Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico's OKs Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator has given approval to U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter on Thursday.

"It's the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in our country," he said.

