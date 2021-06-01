Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico's remittances rise nearly 40% to $4.05 bln in April

Reuters
2 minute read

Remittances to Mexico jumped almost 40% in April, posting the sharpest increase in nearly two decades after taking a hit at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Mexican central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The cash sent from abroad reached $4.05 billion in April, a rise of 39.1% from $2.91 billion the same month in 2020, when uncertainty sparked by the pandemic dented the flow of transfers. The percentage jump was the biggest since 2003.

Mexicans abroad, mostly in the United States where the economy has benefited from stimulus measures, began increasing aid to families after the April 2020 dip.

Those transfers drove remittances to new heights, including the March 2021 record of $4.15 billion.

Mexico's economy has depended heavily on remittances as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador struggles to deliver on promises to energize growth.

Mexico is currently on track to surpass its record 2020 year for remittances, after the sum increased 19.1% in the first four months of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period.

Analysts from bank Banorte estimated that remittances could be up 10% at year's end.

"The conditions that have supported the recovery of the United States economy remain in place, which in turn are beneficial for the outlook on remittances," Banorte said in a report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 2:48 AM UTCLeading Cuban dissident released from hospital after 4 weeks

Leading Cuban dissident Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara vowed to keep fighting after he was released from hospital on Monday, four weeks after authorities admitted the "artivist" while he was staging a hunger and thirst strike.

AmericasPeru revises pandemic death toll, now worst in the world per capita
AmericasEl Salvador court to free woman given 30 years for death of fetus
AmericasIndigenous groups call for Canada to identify graves after remains of 215 children found
AmericasMexico's remittances rise nearly 40% to $4.05 bln in April

Remittances to Mexico jumped almost 40% in April, posting the sharpest increase in nearly two decades after taking a hit at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Mexican central bank data showed on Tuesday.