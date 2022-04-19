Mexico's Senate approves legislation to nationalize lithium

MEXICO CITY April 19 (Reuters) - The Mexican Senate on Tuesday approved changes to mining law to nationalize the country's lithium reserves, a day after the legislation was debated and passed by the lower house of Congress.

The modified law states that lithium exploration, exploitation and use will be exclusively reserved for the Mexican state under a federal authority.

The legislation was approved by 87 senators, while 20 voted against it and there were 16 abstentions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.