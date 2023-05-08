Mexico's top court strikes down part of overhaul of electoral body















MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of legislation passed earlier this year at the behest of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that overhauls the country's electoral body.

Another part of the legislation that slashed the budget and staffing of the National Electoral Institute (INE) is still due to be discussed by the supreme court.

