Mexico's top court strikes down part of overhaul of electoral body

Mexico's Supreme Court elects a new president in Mexico City
A general view of the Supreme Court building where Ministers elected a new President for the Supreme Court, in Mexico City, Mexico January 2, 2023.REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday struck down part of legislation passed earlier this year at the behest of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that overhauls the country's electoral body.

Another part of the legislation that slashed the budget and staffing of the National Electoral Institute (INE) is still due to be discussed by the supreme court.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez Editing by Dave Graham

