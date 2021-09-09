Skip to main content

Americas

For migrants bound for U.S., a long wait in a Colombian beach town

By
2 minute read
1/5

Migrants gather next to stores as they wait to cross into Panama to continue their journey toward the U.S., in Necocli, Colombia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Esquivel

NECOCLI, Colombia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Some 14,000 migrants - many of them Haitian - remain bottle-necked in the Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting their chance to enter Panama and continue their journey to the United States, as border crossing quotas are out-paced by new arrivals, migrants and the town's mayor said.

Tens of thousands of migrants pass through the town annually to catch boats across the Gulf of Uraba toward the jungles of the Darien Gap in Panama, where people smugglers guide groups on foot through one of the most treacherous barriers on the clandestine route to the United States. read more

The majority of the migrants moving through Necocli are Haitian or Cuban, fleeing dire economic circumstances in their homelands, but others come from African nations like Ghana and Mali. It remains unclear how many will be able to get legal status in the United States.

The lifting of COVID-19 border closures sent the number of migrants soaring, with the foreign ministers of Colombia and Panama agreeing last month that 650 migrants could initially cross per day, with the quota gradually falling to 500. read more

But each day more than double that number arrive, often camping on the beach awaiting their turn for boat transport.

"Today we're facing another crisis because of the stagnation of more than 14,000 migrants," Necocli mayor Jorge Tobon told Reuters. "More than 1,000 or 1,200 migrants arrive in Necocli daily and we can only dispatch 500 on the boats."

The local hospital, where one Haitian migrant recently died of peritonitis, cannot keep up with demand, Tobon said.

"If this keeps up we could have between 25,000 and 30,000 people stuck by the end of September," he said, calling for the two governments to allow more migrants to cross.

Migrants - many of whom told stories of being robbed or otherwise abused during their journey - said the wait was expensive and stressful.

"Here life is really hard because everything is going up, food, paying $7 (per person for accommodation)," said Haitian migrant Luis. "I want to cross but it's difficult to buy a ticket."

Colombia's migration agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The foreign ministry has previously directed questions to the agency.

Reporting by Henry Esquivel in Necocli and Herbert Villarraga in Bogota; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:26 AM UTC

During pandemic rebound, Latin America's working mothers fall behind

Latin America's mothers are falling behind in the pandemic economic rebound, returning to the labor force more slowly than men in a trend experts say could set back female workforce participation by a decade.

Americas
Canadian opposition leader faces crucial debate test in bid to defeat PM Trudeau
Americas
Mexican abortion ban punished poor women, top justice says
Americas
Brazil truckers block highways, Bolsonaro asks protestors to stand down
Americas
Bank of Canada says getting closer to point where QE will not be needed

OTTAWA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy is moving closer to a point where the Bank of Canada will no longer need to continue adding stimulus through its quantitative easing (QE) program, but it is not there yet, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.