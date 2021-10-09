Skip to main content

Americas

Migration from Haiti a 'very significant' issue for U.S. and Mexico, U.S. ambassador says

1 minute read

Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar delivers a message after arriving in Mexico, at Mexico City's international airport, Mexico September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on Saturday called migration from Haiti a "very significant" issue for both the United States and Mexico, adding that the solution has to be led by both countries.

Salazar's comments at a news conference come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit aimed at patching up frayed ties.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · October 8, 2021 · 10:45 PM UTC

As Brazil passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over

Brazil became the second country in the world to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, a dark milestone for a government that has been sharply criticized for mismanaging the outbreak.

Americas
Blinken cautions Haitian migrants against 'profoundly dangerous' trek to U.S.
Americas
Canada's current COVID-19 surge could decline in coming weeks - health official
Americas
Chile prosecutors to investigate President Pinera following Pandora papers leak
Americas
Migration from Haiti a 'very significant' issue for U.S. and Mexico, U.S. ambassador says