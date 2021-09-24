Skip to main content

Americas

Moderna to supply 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Peru

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO: Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are seen in the town of Ricany near Prague, Czech Republic, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) will supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Peru, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2022.

Moderna said on Friday it will work with the regulators in the country to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution of its vaccine, which is not currently approved for use in Peru.

The country has so far vaccinated about 37.6% of its population, according to the latest Reuters tally.

The Andean nation has also signed agreements with U.S.-based Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and China's Sinopharm. Peru in July bought 20 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V.

There have been 2,169,427 infections and 199,108 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Peru since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

In June, the Biden administration said it was shipping 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Peru.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 8:10 AM UTC

Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south

Mexican officials are urging Haitians on the Texas border trying to reach the United States to give up and return to Mexico's frontier with Guatemala to request asylum, even as discontent grows over the treatment meted out to the beleaguered migrants.

Americas
EXCLUSIVE UN migration body asks Brazil to receive Haitians on US-Mexico border - sources
Americas
Trudeau's return to power with big spending plans could fuel Canada's hot inflation
Americas
Mexican state of Sonora approves same-sex marriage
Americas
Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment