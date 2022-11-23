Moody's sees debt loads of large Latin American sovereigns likely staying high















MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said the debt loads of large Latin American sovereigns will likely stay high, constraining governments' ability to support economic growth.

The ratings agency added that corporate indebtedness will remain low despite inflation and political stress.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.