More data on Canada truck convoy donors leaked - website

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets on Tuesday said it has posted more donor files from the fundraising platform GiveSendGo that relate to the Canadian movement of truckers and others opposed to pandemic health measures.

The DDOS website, which is devoted to disseminating leaked data, had earlier this week posted what it said was 30 megabytes of donor information from the U.S.-based Christian fundraising site, including names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses for another campaign related to the truckers.

The new GiveSendGo data came from a "hack" according to DDOS, which did not provide further information, and included details on the "Adopt-a-Trucker" campaign on the fundraising website. That campaign has pulled in over $500,000, according to GiveSendGo.

GiveSendGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest hack or the status of their campaigns.

Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis

