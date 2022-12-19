Multiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan















Dec 18 (Reuters) - Multiple people were shot on Sunday at a condominium in Canada's Vaughan city, just north of Toronto, with five to seven possible victims, the York Regional Police department said.

The victims have not yet been identified, the police said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

One male suspect is deceased following an interaction with police, the police said in a tweet.

Details on the motive were not immediately provided.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing











