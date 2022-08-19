NATO secretary general to visit Canada later in August

Aug 19 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Canada later this month to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other issues related to climate change, defense and security, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Stoltenberg will travel to Canada from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, Trudeau's office said in a statement on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.