New Brazil poll shows President Lula's approval rating "stable" at 37%















SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva entered his sixth month in office with a 37% approval rating and a 27% disapproval rating, according to a Datafolha poll released Saturday, showing a stable result compared to the same pollster's data released in March.

The poll shows that 33% of those interviewed said they consider left-wing Lula as "average", while 3% had no opinion.

In the previous survey, Lula had an approval rating of 38%, while 29% disapproved. 30% considered his administration average.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, which publishes the polls, Lula's rating remains at a tie with that of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro during the same time period his administration began.

Datafolha surveyed 2,010 voters in 112 municipalities across the country from June 12 to 14, and the poll has a margin of error of two percentage points.

Reporting by Steven Grattan; Editing by Franklin Paul











