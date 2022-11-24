New Venezuelan political talks to resume Nov 26, Norway says
CARACAS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government and opposition will resume political talks after more than a year on Nov. 26 in Mexico, Norway's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Norway, which is mediating the talks, said the parties would sign a "partial agreement" on social issues.
The talks could also pave the way for slackening U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, helping to ease its long-running political and economic crises and opening the door for Washington to clear expanded operations by Chevron Corp in the country.
