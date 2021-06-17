NHC says 90% chance of cyclone over the Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico

June 17 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico might become a tropical or subtropical depression over the west-central Gulf of Mexico by tonight or early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next few days," the NHC said.

Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.