NHC says 90% chance of cyclone over the Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico
June 17 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico might become a tropical or subtropical depression over the west-central Gulf of Mexico by tonight or early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
"Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next few days," the NHC said.
