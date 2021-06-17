Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

NHC says 90% chance of cyclone over the Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico

1 minute read

June 17 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico might become a tropical or subtropical depression over the west-central Gulf of Mexico by tonight or early Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next few days," the NHC said.

Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:17 AM UTCVeering from democracy, Nicaragua defies U.S. rebukes

Police in Nicaragua are arresting opponents of President Daniel Ortega and even dissidents from his Sandinista movement in a crackdown ahead of November's presidential election that poses a challenge to U.S efforts to bolster democracy in Central America.

AmericasTemptation everywhere: Mexican children struggle with obesity
AmericasWorld Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation
AmericasProbe into Mexico City metro crash blames structural failure
Americas'We are not communists': Castillo seeks to allay fears in divided Peru