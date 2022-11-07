NHC says subtropical storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas















Nov 7 (Reuters) - Subtropical storm Nicole has formed northeast of the Bahamas, and the system could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm is located about 555 miles (895 km) east of the northwestern Bahamas, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h).

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson











