Nicaragua orders arrest of opposition leader, police enter home

Presidential hopeful Cristiana Chamorro, who seeks to challenge longtime President Daniel Ortega in the national elections in November, leaves the Nicaragua Attorney General of the Republic office after the government announced a money laundering investigation against her, in Managua, Nicaragua May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Herrera

Nicaraguan police entered the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday after prosecutors sought her arrest for money laundering and other crimes, according to judicial authorities and television footage.

In a statement, Nicaraguan judicial authorities said prosecutors wanted Chamorro detained on suspicion of crimes including "ideological falsehood" and money laundering "to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and Nicaraguan society."

Neither Chamorro nor her representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

A judge in the capital Managua put out the arrest order, acceding to the prosecutors' request, the statement said.

Social media and television channels broadcast live images of police entering Chamorro's home.

Chamorro is the daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who became president of Nicaragua in a 1990 election, ousting current President Daniel Ortega after his first stint in power.

Chamorro is competing with other opposition figures to run as a candidate in presidential elections in November.

In opinion polls, Chamorro has stood out as one of the most popular opposition figures and touted as a possible unity candidate for the divided opposition.

