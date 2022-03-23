Nicaraguan ambassador to OAS turns on Ortega, denounces abuses

Nicaraguas President Daniel Ortega attends a two-day meeting with ALBA group representatives at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, December 14, 2021. Alberto Roque/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MANAGUA, March 23 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday condemned the government of President Daniel Ortega, denouncing the repression of the political opposition and human rights abuses.

Ambassador Arturo McFields said in a video address posted on Twitter by the OAS that he was speaking up on behalf of scores of political prisoners and people killed in the country since protests broke out against Ortega in 2018.

"Denouncing the dictatorship of my country is not easy," he said. "But to continue remaining silent and defending the indefensible, is impossible."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The government, which has long argued that opponents of Ortega have been attempting to oust him with foreign support, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

McFields' intervention came the same week that a judge sentenced former presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro to eight years detention for financial crimes, in a case the opposition said was politically motivated. read more

McFields took on his role as OAS ambassador in November.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismael Lopez; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.