Norway says it is involved in Venezuela talks

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures before voting in the ruling Socialist Party primaries for the November regional elections for governors and mayors, in Caracas, Venezuela August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

OSLO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Norway said on Wednesday it was involved in upcoming talks between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the political opposition, the first time Oslo has confirmed its involvement.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Aug. 5 that Mexico would host the talks. read more

"Norway confirms that the Government of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela are in the final phase of exploratory talks, with the aim of starting negotiations in Mexico facilitated by Norway," the Norwegian ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Gregorio

