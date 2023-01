Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States' permanent council expressed its "full support" for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, as the country struggles with anti-government protests that have left dozens dead over the past month.

Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia











