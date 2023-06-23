Off-duty Air Canada pilot helped land plane after first officer fell ill

OTTAWA, June 23 (Reuters) - One of the pilots flying an Air Canada jet airliner became sick during a domestic flight but the plane landed safely after an off-duty pilot stepped in to help, the carrier said on Friday.

Air Canada said the first officer had begin feeling ill towards the end of a 2,115 km (1,300 mile) flight from Toronto to St. John's in the Atlantic province of Newfoundland on June 7.

"Another off-duty Air Canada pilot traveling on the aircraft substituted for the first officer so that there were two pilots on the flight deck as usual," it said in an emailed statement. The plane landed safely.

The airline did not respond to a question about the state of health of the sick pilot.

According to Air Canada's website, the carrier generally operates the flight with an Airbus A-220 twin-engine airliner, which can carry around 140 passengers.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool; Editing by Richard Chang















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.