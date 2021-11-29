Omicron COVID-19 variant not a worry for Mexico, president says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that there was no reason to worry in Mexico about the new COVID-19 variant omicron.

Speaking in his regular morning news conference, he added that there was no information that existing vaccines are not effective against new variant.

Reporting by Raul Cortes and Diego Ore, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

