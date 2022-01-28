Americas1 minute read
Omicron infections have peaked nationally in Canada - official
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Multiple indicators suggest that infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have peaked nationally in Canada, the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said Friday.
The seven day average case count was down 28% as of Wednesday, compared to the previous week, Tam told reporters at a briefing.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and David Ljunggren in Ottawa
