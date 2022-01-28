Omicron infections have peaked nationally in Canada - official

Ambulance crew members deliver a patient at Mount Sinai Hospital as officials warned of a "tsunami" of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the days and weeks ahead due to the Omicron variant in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Cole Burston.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Multiple indicators suggest that infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have peaked nationally in Canada, the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said Friday.

The seven day average case count was down 28% as of Wednesday, compared to the previous week, Tam told reporters at a briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and David Ljunggren in Ottawa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.