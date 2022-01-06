Worker killed in collision at Alberta Suncor oil sands site -local police

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 6 (Reuters) - One worker was killed at Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) oil sands base plant in northern Alberta on Thursday after two heavy hauler vehicles collided in the open mine on site, local police said in a statement.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a man aged 51, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a woman received medical treatment on site.

"We are deeply saddened that today's incident involving two haul trucks at our Base Plant resulted in the death of a contractor," Suncor said in a statement. "We extend our condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those involved."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.